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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Guardians On May 5

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .245 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 14 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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