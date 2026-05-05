Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Guardians On May 5
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .245 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 14 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Gavin Williams (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.