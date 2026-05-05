Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Guardians On May 5

Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .245 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 14 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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