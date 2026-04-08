Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 8

Perez is hitting for a .171 BA, .244 OBP and .366 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

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