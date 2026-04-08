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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 8

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .171 BA, .244 OBP and .366 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored four runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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