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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Guardians On April 7

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .184 BA, .244 OBP and .395 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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