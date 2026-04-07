Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Guardians On April 7

Perez is hitting for a .184 BA, .244 OBP and .395 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored four runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.