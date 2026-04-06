Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On April 6

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .270 OBP and .441 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored four runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tanner Bibee (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.

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