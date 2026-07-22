Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Giants On July 22

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .258 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 35 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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