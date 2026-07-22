Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Giants On July 22
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .258 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 35 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Giants.
Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.