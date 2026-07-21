Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Giants On July 21
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .213 BA, .258 OBP and .359 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 34 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.