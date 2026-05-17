Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Cardinals On May 17

Perez is hitting for a .195 BA, .232 OBP and .328 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 16 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Andre Pallante (4-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

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