Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Cardinals On May 17
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .195 BA, .232 OBP and .328 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 16 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.
The Cardinals are sending Andre Pallante (4-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.