Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Cardinals On May 15

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .239 OBP and .339 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 15 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the White Sox.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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