Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Cardinals On June 19

Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .250 OBP and .342 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 27 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.