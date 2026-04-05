Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Brewers On April 5

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .433 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in two runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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