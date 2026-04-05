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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Brewers On April 5

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .433 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in two runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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