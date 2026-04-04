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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Brewers On April 4

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .375 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Chad Patrick (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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