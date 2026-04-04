Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Brewers On April 4

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .375 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Chad Patrick (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his second this season.

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