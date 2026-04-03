Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Brewers On April 3
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Perez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .375 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.
Chad Patrick (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.