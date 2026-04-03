Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Brewers On April 3

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .375 SLG with a 12% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Chad Patrick (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.