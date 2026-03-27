Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Braves On March 27
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Truist Park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez had a .236 BA, .284 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .729 and he scored 54 runs. In 641 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 100 runs (15th in MLB).
Chris Sale takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.