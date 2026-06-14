Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Astros On June 14

Perez is hitting for a .206 BA, .252 OBP and .336 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .588 and he has scored 25 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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