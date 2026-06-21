Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 21

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .346 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 40 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and six RBIs) against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

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