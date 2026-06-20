Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 20

Stewart is hitting for a .248 BA, .345 OBP and .450 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 39 runs. In 322 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 46 runs (20th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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