Sal Stewart And Reds Face Yankees On June 19

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .349 OBP and .456 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 39 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 46 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Cam Schlittler (7-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.