Sal Stewart And Reds Face White Sox On Aug. 13

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .332 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 64 runs. In 515 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-6) out to make his 24th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

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