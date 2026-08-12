Sal Stewart And Reds Play White Sox On Aug. 12

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .331 OBP and .472 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 64 runs. In 511 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Luis Castillo (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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