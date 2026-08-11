Sal Stewart And Reds Take On White Sox On Aug. 11

Stewart is hitting for a .255 BA, .332 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 64 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Sean Burke (7-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

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