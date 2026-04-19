Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Twins On April 19

Stewart is hitting for a .297 BA, .404 OBP and .635 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.040, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (11th in MLB). Stewart has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (2-0 with a 5.49 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

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