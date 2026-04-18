Sal Stewart And Reds Play Twins On April 18

Stewart is hitting for a .300 BA, .405 OBP and .657 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.062, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.25 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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