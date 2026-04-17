FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Twins On April 17

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, April 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .303 BA, .413 OBP and .682 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.094, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Joe Ryan (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News