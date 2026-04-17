Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Twins On April 17

Stewart is hitting for a .303 BA, .413 OBP and .682 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.094, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Joe Ryan (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

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