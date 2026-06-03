Sal Stewart And Reds Face Royals On June 3

Stewart is hitting for a .258 BA, .352 OBP and .467 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 34 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.