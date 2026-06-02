Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Royals On June 2

Stewart is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .473 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 34 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.