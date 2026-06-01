Sal Stewart And Reds Play Royals On June 1

Stewart is hitting for a .261 BA, .356 OBP and .477 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 34 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

The Royals are sending Luinder Avila (0-2) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.