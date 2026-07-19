Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 19

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .336 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 51 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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