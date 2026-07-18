Sal Stewart And Reds Play Rockies On July 18

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .339 OBP and .475 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 51 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (8-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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