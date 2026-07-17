Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Rockies On July 17

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .338 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 51 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cubs.

Gabriel Hughes (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

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