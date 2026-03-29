Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Red Sox On March 29
Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Stewart had a .255 BA, .293 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .839 and he scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.