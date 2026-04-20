Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Rays On April 20

Stewart is hitting for a .278 BA, .383 OBP and .595 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Rays have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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