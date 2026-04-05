Sal Stewart And Reds Play Rangers On April 5

Stewart is hitting for a .407 BA, .529 OBP and .741 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 20.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.270, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jack Leiter (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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