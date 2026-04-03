Sal Stewart And Reds Play Rangers On April 3

Stewart is hitting for a .474 BA, .615 OBP and .947 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 26.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.563, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

MacKenzie Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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