Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Pirates On June 27

Stewart is hitting for a .249 BA, .340 OBP and .445 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 42 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 54 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.