Sal Stewart And Reds Play Pirates On April 1

Stewart had a .255 BA, .293 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .839 and he scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in eight runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.