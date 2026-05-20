Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Phillies On May 20

Stewart is hitting for a .250 BA, .343 OBP and .473 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 28 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (2-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.