FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On May 19

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .249 BA, .340 OBP and .475 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 28 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.07 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News