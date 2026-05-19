Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On May 19

Stewart is hitting for a .249 BA, .340 OBP and .475 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 28 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (13th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.07 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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