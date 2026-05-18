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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Face Phillies On May 18

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .243 BA, .337 OBP and .458 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 26 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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