Sal Stewart And Reds Face Phillies On May 18

Stewart is hitting for a .243 BA, .337 OBP and .458 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 26 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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