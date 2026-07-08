Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 8

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .338 OBP and .464 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 48 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 60 runs (12th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies have yet to named a starter.

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