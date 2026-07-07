Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Phillies On July 7

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .339 OBP and .466 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 48 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 60 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Zack Wheeler (8-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.36 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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