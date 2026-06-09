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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Play Padres On June 9

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .348 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 35 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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