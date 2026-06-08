Sal Stewart And Reds Play Padres On June 8

Stewart is hitting for a .253 BA, .345 OBP and .456 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 35 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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