Sal Stewart And Reds Face Padres On June 10

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .351 OBP and .464 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 36 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs (20th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Michael King (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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