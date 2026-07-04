Sal Stewart And Reds Face Orioles On July 4

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .339 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 46 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 59 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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