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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Orioles On July 3

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .342 OBP and .471 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 46 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 59 runs (6th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Trevor Rogers (5-7 with a 4.99 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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