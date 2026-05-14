Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Nationals On May 14

Stewart is hitting for a .250 BA, .332 OBP and .482 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 26 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (4-1) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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