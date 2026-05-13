Sal Stewart And Reds Face Nationals On May 13

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .335 OBP and .494 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 25 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (1-4) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.22 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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