Sal Stewart And Reds Face Nationals On Aug. 9

Stewart is hitting for a .255 BA, .333 OBP and .477 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 64 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Brad Lord (5-2) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.