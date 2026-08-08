Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 8

Stewart is hitting for a .255 BA, .333 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 63 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his ninth of the season.

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