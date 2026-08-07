Sal Stewart And Reds Face Nationals On Aug. 7

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .336 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 63 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 86 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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